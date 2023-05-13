Liverpool have set aside the number 10 shirt for 12-goal summer target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for club and country over the past year and he helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar.

Mac Allister has been a key player for Brighton as well, scoring 12 goals across all competitions this season.

A report from Ole claims that Liverpool have set aside their number 10 shirt for the Argentine international.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield additions and the Brighton star would be the ideal signing. He is well-settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact.

Liverpool are expected to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers. Jurgen Klopp will have to replace those players adequately.

Furthermore, Liverpool have struggled because of the poor performances of their midfielders this season. Players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have clearly regressed and the Reds must look to bring in upgrades during the summer transfer window.

Mac Allister is one of the best midfielders in the league right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. The 24-year-old will be tempted to test himself at a higher level and the opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool could prove to be hard to turn down.

Mac Allister has won a major trophy with his country and he will be looking to win silverware at club level now. Liverpool have a proven record of competing for major trophies under Klopp and a move to Anfield could be ideal for both parties.