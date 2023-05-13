Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan could be on the move this summer and a move to Liverpool would be a major step up in his career.

According to Rodrigo Romano, the Reds have now opened talks with Sporting CP regarding a summer transfer. The player’s agent Jorge Mendes is currently brokering talks between the two parties.

Ugarte has been a key player for Sporting CP and he could be a superb acquisition for Liverpool. The Reds are in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park and the Uruguayan would be a quality fit.

He would add defensive cover, physicality, drive and work-rate to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Ugarte’s performances against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the European competitions this season have been highly impressive and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price.

UGARTE ?? Sporting Club y Liverpool siguen en negociación por el pase de Manu Ugarte. Jorge Mendes, es el agente que lleva adelante las charlas. La salida de Ugarte de Portugal es MUY alta aunque no es solo Liverpool quien lo pretende. Fénix también tiene parte en la… pic.twitter.com/x7gCBY9bWm — Rodrigo Romano (@RodrigoRomano76) May 12, 2023

While there is no doubt that Ugarte is highly talented, the €60m price would be quite steep for a player who is still unproven at the highest level. Liverpool will be hoping to sign him for less.

The Reds will lose Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers and they need to replace those players this summer. Signing Ugarte would be a step in the right direction.