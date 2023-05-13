Manchester City are close to signing goalkeeper Spike Brits of AFC Wimbledon.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brits has completed the relevant medical tests and a deal will be signed soon.

Little is known about the 15-year-old stopper, but Manchester United were said to be interested in him around three months ago.

Considering his age, you’d expect manager Pep Guardiola to send him to the youth academy, where he and the rest of the club can oversee his progress.

It’s certainly a testament to his ability that a club such as Man City see some potential in him. The step up will be a big test for him, but there’s no doubt it’s a huge opportunity.

Only time will tell when it comes to the future of Spits, but he’s certainly attracting attention from the right people at such a young age.