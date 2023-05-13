Man City star interested in Barcelona move as negotiations heat up

The future of Ilkay Gundogan has yet to be resolved as the German heads towards free agency but it looks certain to say that the midfielder will either remain at Man City or move to Barcelona.

The Catalan club are still dealing with major financial issues and still need to sell players before they can make signings this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi and Martin Zubimendi are the priorities for Barcelona during the next transfer window, but if they fail to get any of the two done, the La Liga club will move for Gundogan.

Being a free agent makes it easier for Barca to complete a deal and according to the report, Barcelona have been following the Germany international for years.

Mundo Deportivo reports that negotiations between Gundogan and Barcelona are heating up again as the German has shown to be very interested in a move to the Camp Nou. The 32-year-old is said to be attracted by the longer contract Barca are offering him, although City have put more money on the table.

A transfer comes down to whether Barcelona can afford the Man City midfielder or not, and if not, Gundogan will likely remain at the Etihad next season.