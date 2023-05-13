Manchester United make enquiry for 23-year-old Arsenal target

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan at the end of the season.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester United have now enquired for the 23-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services in the coming weeks. Apparently, the Bundesliga defender is a target for Premier League club Arsenal as well.

The 23-year-old is highly rated in German football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two English clubs.

Manchester United need to add more depth to the central defence. Players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and they could look to move on in search of regular playing time.

Erik ten Hag must look to bring in another reliable central defender at the end of the season.

Simakan is capable of operating as a right-back as well. The defender has three goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Arsenal struggled to cope with the injury of William Saliba in recent weeks and they will need to add more depth to the central defence as well.

?????? #Bundesliga | ? Understand Arsenal and Manchester Utd have enquired for Mohamed Simakan. Many english clubs are interested. ? Talks still ongoing between MU and Kim Min-Jae. The Red Devils have presented their project and also financial proposal. With @sebnonda pic.twitter.com/5zvkp025To — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 13, 2023

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to compete with Arsenal and it remains to be seen which of the two English clubs end up winning the race for his signature.

The Frenchman will be keen to test himself at a high level and a move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in his career.