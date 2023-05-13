Manchester United are interested in signing the Napoli defender Kim Min-jae at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club as they secured the league title this year.

The South Korean international has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing him as well.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester United have already presented the project to the player and they have submitted a financial offer as well.

Apparently, Napoli are hoping to tie him down to a new contract and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

Manchester United will have to find a quality alternative to players like Harry Maguire and Kim Min-jae could prove to be an upgrade.

The South Korean has proven himself in the Italian League and Champions League this season. Napoli reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Min-jae was one of the key performers.

The 26-year-old will be keen to test himself in the Premier League now and the opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next year and signing a figure like Min-jae will certainly boost their chances.

They managed to win the English League Cup under Erik ten Hag this season and the Dutchman will be hoping to take the next step and compete with the big guns next year.

Meanwhile, players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been largely underwhelming and Liverpool could certainly use an upgrade like Min-jae in the summer.