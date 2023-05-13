Former Southampton manager Nathan Jones was impressed with Manchester City’s James Trafford who’s out on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

Trafford starred for Bolton in the first leg of the League One Play-Off semi-final against Barnsley. The score finished 1-1 with the Tykes taking the lead through Nicky Cadden, Dion Charles would then fire the Trotters level in the 67th minute.

This season is the City youngster’s second season with Bolton on loan, completing the second switch last summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Jones was impressed by the mature nature of the 20-year-old stopper and his performance in the first leg.

"He looks like a mature head on a young man" ? Nathan Jones had plenty of praise for James Trafford after the Bolton 'keeper made some vital saves against Barnsley ? pic.twitter.com/XR0RQbixEy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 13, 2023

He stated, “He comes with real pedigree, comes from a real good club. I thought he’s been composed all year in terms of what he does. He did make some big saves, came off his line. Second half he made a big save to deny them [Barnsley].

“He just looks like he’s a mature head on a young man.”

His performance earlier today was certainly not a one-off. In the 2022/23 campaign, the prospect kept 22 clean sheets from 45 League One games.

For such a young player, Trafford is certainly making the right noises and gives Pep Guardiola something to think about.

The next logical step you suspect would be a Championship loan. Should Bolton win the Play-Offs and get promoted to the Championship, we could see a third loan happening.