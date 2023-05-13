Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has spoken after being confronted by a fan in his technical area in their 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

Howe was standing on the touchline three minutes into added time and a fan somehow managed to go up to him and give him a little shove before security got involved.

This was just after Leeds full-back Junior Firpo had been sent off for a foul on Magpies winger Anthony Gordon.

Going into the match, Newcastle needed 2 wins and a draw from their remaining games to secure Champions League football. You suspect that getting victories in their next two matches will be their priority.

Speaking to BT Sport, Howe gave his reaction to the altercation with the fan.

He stated, “That was a real surprise, I’m concentrating on the game and I turn, that’s the last thing you expect isn’t it?”

The Toon boss definitely seemed very angry with the supporter, but he handled himself well in the interview and came across cool as you like. Probably because he’d had some time to calm down from the incident, the match was tense enough without that moment taking place.

Questions have to be asked of security, how do you allow someone to get so close to a manager in his technical area?