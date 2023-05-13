Newcastle could be about to complete major signing thanks to Todd Boehly

Newcastle could look to make a big statement ahead of next season as the Magpies could look to bring Joao Felix to St. James’ Park.

It was reported this week by Spanish outlet Cadena Cope that Felix would like to remain in England next season but wants to play in the Champions League.

With Chelsea having no European football at all next season this seemingly opens up the door to other teams – specifically the Premier League’s current top four.

Out of the four, Newcastle have been tipped with making a loan move for Felix this summer and if they were interested in purchasing the Portuguese forward outright, Atletico are demanding £124.5m according to Mundo Deportivo, which would be a club and British transfer record.

The logical outcome, should the Chelsea star want to stay in England, is to remain at Stamford Bridge. However, the mess Todd Boehly has created at the West London club has opened the door for the likes of Newcastle and only time will tell where Felix plays his football next season.