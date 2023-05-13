Newcastle eyeing summer swoop for Bundesliga attacker with 12 goal contributions

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli.

According to a report from the Guardian, the 23-year-old Frenchman has been on the Magpies’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Adli has done well for Leverkusen this season scoring six goals and picking up six assists across all competitions. The Frenchman will add pace, flair and goals to the Newcastle attack.

Newcastle have had an impressive season so far and they are expected to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They will need a deeper squad to compete across all fronts.

The attack is an area that needs reinforcing and Newcastle should to look to bring in more cutting edge in the final third.

The Magpies have drawn quite a few matches in the league this season and they need more attacking quality in order to turn these draws into wins.

Signing a quality winger could make a considerable difference for Eddie Howe.

Players like Allan Saint-Maximin have been rather underwhelming this season. The French winger is prone to inconsistent performances and Newcastle should look to add more competition for places.

Adli could compete with his compatriot for a starting berth next season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the young winger and he is likely to be tempted.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and they have the finances to pull off the transfer as well.