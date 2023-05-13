In an action-packed match that included missed penalties, late drama, and unacceptable fan behavior, Newcastle and Leeds United played out an enthralling 2-2 draw.

Leeds’ Luke Ayling opened the scoring early on, but Patrick Bamford failed to capitalise on a chance to double their lead when he missed a penalty.

Newcastle seized the opportunity and won a penalty of their own, which Callum Wilson converted to level the score.

The second half saw more drama, with Wilson scoring another penalty to give Newcastle the lead before Kristensen struck to level things up once again. The game ended in a draw, but not before Leeds’ Junior Firpo was sent off in stoppage time.

Newcastle felt that they should have gotten another penalty in the first half when Weston McKennie looked to have fouled the striker.

The American was all over Wilson and ended up forcing him to the ground as he attempted to control a ball in the Leeds’ penalty box. Fans were left upset that the incident was not reviewed by the VAR.

It could end up being an important decision in the fight for the final Champions League spot as well as the relegation fight.

The draw would be seen as an important point won by Leeds who are fighting to stay up in the Premier League while Newcastle will see it as two points dropped as Liverpool breathe down their necks in 5th place. Newcastle and Manchester United are likely to occupy the the 3rd and 4th spot but with just 3 games remaining and Jurgen Klopp’s team piling up pressure, anything can happen.