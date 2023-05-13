Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson gave his reaction to Edouard Mendy’s error for Chelsea in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Mendy completely misjudged the cross and Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi was able to head the ball home.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday, Merson said that the Blues stopper was at fault for the opening goal of the game.

He stated, “They [Forest] get it [the ball] out to the left-hand side, they don’t mess about. They whip it in and Awoniyi goes up, keeper comes out he gets nowhere near it. He [Awoniyi] wins the header and it goes into the empty net, bad goalkeeper mistake.”

It’s certainly a moment that the Senegalese keeper will want to forget, he’s not had many first-team opportunities this season in the league and this won’t help his case with caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

The club told Mendy that he could leave the club this summer according to The Sun, a couple of months ago. That error could be the final nail in the coffin of his Chelsea career.

Rennes sold him to the Blues three years ago for £22 million. Whilst that’s not crazy money in today’s market, some fans will feel it was money wasted on a player who’s not worked out in recent times at Stamford Bridge.