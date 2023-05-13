BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for what he said in a recent press conference.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Leicester City on Monday, Klopp downplayed the possibility of his side getting top four at the end of this season.

The Reds are only a point behind Manchester United in fourth, but the Red Devils do have a game in hand. Liverpool have won their last six Premier League matches in a row, allowing them to put immense pressure on Man United and Newcastle United.

Speaking BT Sports’ Early Kick Off, Fletcher said he believes that Erik ten Hag’s side will do enough to get top four, but he did praise the Liverpool manager for ruling them out of the race.

He stated, “I think Manchester United, I would stick with them [to get top four] now just based on the fact they’ve got the points, they’ve got the game in hand. I think there’s more frailty at this stage of the season for Manchester United than Liverpool. I think if there was a couple more games I might edge towards Liverpool.

“I think Jurgen Klopp has been really clever, ruled his team out, Manchester United will do it. And I thought was fascinating this week when he said, we’ve changed a lot of things behind the scenes, we trained differently. We’re going to do different things. We’ve got to try and improve the way we play.”

Considering a number of the dismal results that the Reds have had this season, the fact they’ve been able to go on such an impressive run shows that there’s still quality in his side.

Should they be able to overtake Man United then it would make the feeling around the club be a little less worrisome.

It will have shown that there’s great team spirit in the dressing room to dust themselves down and get Champions League football when some may have ruled them out.