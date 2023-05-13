Pundit Richard Keys thinks referee made a big mistake in awarding Newcastle the second penalty today at Elland Road.

Newcastle was awarded second penalty after Junior Firpo appeared to barely touch the ball with his fingers while trying to clear the ball with his head.

Referee Simon Hooper went to monitor to check the situation and decided for a penalty, which Callum Wilson converted to give Newcastle the 1-2 lead.

Reacting on Twitter to the incident Keys wrote: “That decision could relegate Leeds. How can they give that? There’s no conclusive proof Junior handles it – in fact I’m not sure he did – the ball didn’t change direction at all. It’s an incredible call for me.”

Leeds managed to salvage a draw via Rasmus Kristensen but they still risk getting relegated with two more games left in the season.