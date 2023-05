Leeds new boss Sam Allardyce has criticized defender Max Wober for conceding a penalty in first half against Alexander Isak.

Allardyce thinks Wober could have handled the situation better as the 25-year-old made a terrible challenge.

Callum Wilson made no mistake from the spot kick as both teams shared the points in an entertaining match at Elland Road. “First pen disappointing because all week it’s stay on your feet in the final third, especially in the box. Happened last week with Pascal and he got a bollocking at the end for diving in.

“Giving goals away. Cannot afford that because we are not prolific at the other end. Players under pressure lost it at that moment. He believed he could win the ball.” – said Allardyce.