‘Snowflakes’ – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rips into current crop of Man United stars

Former Man United player and manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, certainly wasn’t holding back on his criticism of the current crop of Red Devils stars, and that might be a concern for Erik ten Hag.

Not the fact that a former player has metaphorically put the boot in, but because the Norwegian might actually have a point.

It could be said from the outside that, perhaps, Solskjaer wasn’t the strongest man manager, and he certainly appears to pale into comparison with the Dutchman in that regard.

However, it seems that he didn’t just have the players themselves to contend with.

“The lads in that dressing room were absolutely fantastic. Keano was the leader, the one everyone looked up to,” he said at a recent ‘An evening with…’ function regarding his own United team-mates, with quotes obtained by The Athletic (subscription required).

“David May was the joker, the clown. Gary (Neville) is still the busiest and was the busiest back then as well. Nicky (Butt) and Giggsy (Ryan Giggs) were the entertainers.

“It was just a fantastic dressing room. Winners, who hated losing. They had a few fights, like you should do, after bad games. You had to shake each other up.

“If you do that to the boys now, they will get their dad, or their mum, or their agents… snowflakes. Not many of today’s lot would have survived in that dressing room.”

Of course, the game will always continue to evolve but it does seem that managers are generally fighting a losing battle with certain players these days.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going – as the old saying goes, and you could probably name those players at Old Trafford now that you’d want going into the trenches with you on the fingers of one hand.

With the possible exception of Casemiro, there are no real leaders in the side at present. Those players that will grab their own team-mates by the scruff of the neck and drag them through games. Warriors.

Ten Hag has worked wonders in his time at the club, but he’d do well to bring in a couple more players from the ‘old school.’