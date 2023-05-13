Stats show how dismal Spurs were in PL clash with Aston Villa

Tottenham FC
Posted by

The stats show just how bad Tottenham Hotspur were in their Premier League clash with Aston Villa. 

In the end, Ryan Mason’s Spurs lost 2-1 to Unai Emery’s side. Jacob Ramsey put Villa 1-0 up just eight minutes into the game and then they would add a second through Douglas Luiz in the second half.

Harry Kane scored a late penalty for Tottenham, but it wasn’t enough for them to take any points from Villa Park.

Spurs were unable to have a single shot on goal in the first half and had an xG of 0.00 according to the stats.

The second half managed to fare slightly better for Mason’s side. They finished the game with five shots at goal, but only two of them were on target.

Tottenham are now five points from fifth place and seven points off the top four. With only three league games remaining, Champions League football is slowly slipping out of their grasp.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Douglas Luiz scores a stunning free-kick to double Aston Villa’s lead against Tottenham
Video: Awoniyi scores his second of the day to equalise against Chelsea
Video: Mitrovic scores within seven minutes of his return to action with Fulham

Their opponents, Villa are now just three points behind them. Brighton & Hove Albion are breathing down their neck and they’re just three points away from overtaking them and have two games in hand.

More Stories Ryan Mason

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.