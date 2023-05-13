The stats show just how bad Tottenham Hotspur were in their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

In the end, Ryan Mason’s Spurs lost 2-1 to Unai Emery’s side. Jacob Ramsey put Villa 1-0 up just eight minutes into the game and then they would add a second through Douglas Luiz in the second half.

Harry Kane scored a late penalty for Tottenham, but it wasn’t enough for them to take any points from Villa Park.

Tottenham's xG in their opening 45 minutes against Aston Villa was 0.00 ? pic.twitter.com/5Tlc6u2n8x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2023

Spurs were unable to have a single shot on goal in the first half and had an xG of 0.00 according to the stats.

The second half managed to fare slightly better for Mason’s side. They finished the game with five shots at goal, but only two of them were on target.

Tottenham are now five points from fifth place and seven points off the top four. With only three league games remaining, Champions League football is slowly slipping out of their grasp.

Their opponents, Villa are now just three points behind them. Brighton & Hove Albion are breathing down their neck and they’re just three points away from overtaking them and have two games in hand.