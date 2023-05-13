Summer exit looks on the cards for key Arsenal star who has been excellent this season

Arsenal look set to lose a key member of their squad this summer as it is becoming increasingly likely that Granit Xhaka will leave the Emirates over the next few weeks.

The midfielder’s contract expires at the end of next season and Arsenal are said to be reluctant to let him run it down and leave for free, reports talkSPORT.

The Switzerland star has been excellent for Arsenal this season and it has arguably been his best campaign with the Gunners. The 30-year-old will hope to cap it off with a Premier League winners medal but that looks a tough task at present.

Xhaka has been with Arsenal since 2016 and has had his ups and downs with the North London club but now looks set to leave on a high with the Emirates faithful.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addresses Xhaka rumours

Mikel Arteta addressed the rumours regarding Xhaka’s exit at his press conference yesterday and the Arsenal boss stated: “I’m not going to reply to certain stories about Xhaka.

“I’m extremely happy with Granit, he’s having an incredible season.

“This is probably the best season he’s had at the club. We are really happy to have him.”

It remains to be seen whether Xhaka will leave this summer and with Arsenal set to bring in another midfielder during the upcoming transfer window, the likelihood of the 30-year-old departing is high.