Pundit Steve Nicol believes that Graham Potter could be “the answer” for Tottenham Hotspur as they look for a new manager.

Potter was sacked by Chelsea back in April after a dismal and poor spell in charge at Stamford Bridge. Spurs parted ways with former boss Antonio Conte at the end of March and are still without a manager.

Speaking to EPSN, Nicol floated the idea of the former Blues and Brighton & Hove Albion boss as being someone who could do well at Tottenham.

He stated, “Graham Potter, is it too soon after Chelsea? Or would that just be a smart move? He was never given a chance. He in my opinion wasn’t given the opportunity to do well at Chelsea. If you erase Chelsea from Potter’s CV then I guess the answer is Potter.”

With former Bayern Munich boss Julian Naglesmann out of the equation, the club could do a lot worse than the out-of-work English manager.

There aren’t necessarily a lot of candidates that would want to take charge of the North London club, due to their potential lack of Champions League football next season.

However, Potter was successful at Brighton and was able to develop a number of exciting players at his disposal. If given the right tools at Spurs, perhaps he could be a success and work some similar magic.