The scenarios that can relegate Southampton from the Premier League this weekend

There are three games still left to play in this season’s Premier League and heading into round 36, there are seven teams mathematically at risk of dropping down to the Championship.

Those teams are Bournemouth, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton; but in the minds of most fans, the Cherries and Hammers have done enough in recent weeks to secure their Premier League safety for another season.

The real battle is between the remaining five and the one club under real threat of being relegated this weekend is Southampton, following their damaging 4-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

This weekend seems like a big one in the relegation battle and this is how it could play out.

Southampton need to win against Fulham on Saturday but even if they do, they can still be relegated if Everton are able to beat Manchester City at home on Sunday.

Leicester and Leeds cannot be relegated this weekend but they also hold the ability to relegate Southampton. Let’s say Everton have been beaten by City at Goodison, Leicester and Leeds picking up even just one point each will mean Southampton cannot catch them.

Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the Saints are relegated should it not be confirmed this week.