‘They didn’t listen’ – Former Man United great says club didn’t want Haaland for just £4m

In a season which Erling Haaland has already broken the Premier League record of most goals in a season with four matches still to play, to understand that the Manchester City striker could’ve been signed for just £4m by Manchester United will really stick in the craw for Red Devils fans.

The Norwegian has ripped up the rule book and basically used the English top-flight as his playroom, knocking opposing defenders over like skittles and hitting the back of the net with alarming regularity.

At only 22 years of age, it’s a frightening prospect to imagine just how good Haaland will be when he reaches his supposed peak in about five years time.

Back in 2018 former Old Trafford legend, and soon-to-be manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, offered Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward the change to sign Haaland from Molde – where Solskjaer was manager at the time – for only £4m.

“I got in contact with United because we had this talented striker who they should have had,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by The Athletic (subscription required).

“But they didn’t listen, unfortunately. Four million, I asked for. But they never signed him. Four million! Don’t ask (where he is now). He’s too good…”

It isn’t clear if it was the decision made was down to the ‘Special One’ or the chief executive, but whomever it was is unlikely to ever live that down.

More so because the player signed for United’s arch rivals and has gone on the rampage ever since – clearly just like Solskjaer thought he would do.

Erik ten Hag is apparently in the market for a centre-forward this summer and that only highlights the club’s lack of foresight.