Tottenham’s decision to pull out of the running for Julian Nagelsmann as their next head coach could be down to the club being against fulfilling the German’s specific demands regarding his next sporting director, Christian Falk has suggested.

The former Bayern Munich head coach is yet to confirm his next role in football management following his sacking from the Bundesliga giants mid-season, with Chelsea understood to have been previously keen on the 35-year-old.

“It is true that Julian Nagelsmann is not the target of Tottenham anymore,” the German wrote in an exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“There are rumours that he had a clear idea who should be his new sporting director at Tottenham: a German choice.

“I don’t think the club would agree to it. It is said he needs a lengthy break after failing at Chelsea and Tottenham.”

Mauricio Pochettino looks the most likely option to fill the vacancy at Stamford Bridge, however, as things currently stand.

With an impressive track record at RB Leipzig, Spurs will no doubt be hoping to acquire a manager with a view to launching a more long-term project in the English capital.

Ironically, one similar to the task originally undertaken by the aforementioned Argentine at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only manager in the club’s history to have guided them to a Champions League final.

With the club coming under fire for poor decision-making behind the scenes – not to mention in the wake of Fabio Paratici’s departure as sporting director – the hesitancy seen is certainly more than understandable.

At the very least, Daniel Levy and the ENIC Group will have options on the table to consider beyond the former Leipzig coach, with Frankfurt’s outgoing manager Oliver Glasner also well-appreciated.