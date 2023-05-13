Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes that caretaker boss Ryan Mason is out of his depth following their defeat to Aston Villa.

Mason’s side lost 2-1 at Villa Park and were 2-0 down for the majority of the game until a very late penalty from forward Harry Kane.

Speaking to TalkSport, O’Hara slated Spurs’ performance and made an interesting analogy about having the former Tottenham man in charge of the club.

He stated, “Shocking performance today from Spurs we looked like in the last five minutes we might nick something. But nowhere near good enough, nowhere near good enough. We didn’t have one shot on or off target in the first half, that’s unacceptable. I don’t care what team you’re playing that’s unacceptable. I mean have a shot from anywhere just to get one. All over the place as usual, absolutely rubbish. I’m bored of even talking about them.

“One thing I will say and I’ve been thinking about this for weeks. I really like Ryan Mason as a person as a man, what he represents for Tottenham as a football club. But you are giving the keys to a Formula One car from someone who’s only just passed his driving test. You cannot do that.”

With the club currently in disarray, it was always going to be a challenge for anyone who temporarily took charge of Spurs.

Former interim head coach Cristian Stellini found that out the hard way. He was the initial temporary replacement for Antonio Conte. He was sacked after their 6-1 battering at the hands of Newcastle United.

With the Champions League seemingly getting further and further away from their reach, we can understand why some Spurs fans may have written off the rest of the season.

Mason is certainly trying the best he can but he’s taken over a poisoned chalice and doesn’t have the experience or the managerial skills to get them out of this rut.