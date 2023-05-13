Video: Callum Wilson at the double with a second Newcastle penalty to put the Magpies ahead at Leeds

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

It was a nerve-jangling afternoon at Elland Road, but one man who kept his nerve was Newcastle’s Callum Wilson.

The striker had already equalised from the penalty spot against Leeds before Junior Firpo had apparently handled the ball inside the box and, after a VAR check, another spot-kick was awarded.

More Stories / Latest News
City star wants to focus on football despite recent exit talk
‘Snowflakes’ – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rips into current crop of Man United stars
Man City close to sealing the deal for League Two under-16s goalkeeper

Just like with the first, Wilson had no hesitation in stepping up and slamming it into the net to send the away fans delirious.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.