Video: Callum Wilson at the double with a second Newcastle penalty to put the Magpies ahead at Leeds

It was a nerve-jangling afternoon at Elland Road, but one man who kept his nerve was Newcastle’s Callum Wilson.
The striker had already equalised from the penalty spot against Leeds before Junior Firpo had apparently handled the ball inside the box and, after a VAR check, another spot-kick was awarded.
Just like with the first, Wilson had no hesitation in stepping up and slamming it into the net to send the away fans delirious.
GOAL | Leeds 1-2 Newcastle | Callum Wilsonpic.twitter.com/PLoUjPYpL9
— VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 13, 2023
Callum Wilson has a brace from the spot!
?: @USANetwork | #LEENEW pic.twitter.com/chsk0iQHSF
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023
Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer