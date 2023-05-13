Video: Douglas Luiz scores a stunning free-kick to double Aston Villa’s lead against Tottenham

Things go bad to worse for Tottenham with Aston Villa now in front with two goals.

Jacob Ramsey scored inside the first 10 minutes of the game to give Aston Villa an important lead.

And Douglas Luiz might possibly just have secured the win with a stunning free-kick from almost 25 yards out.

The midfielder stood over the set-piece and curled it in beautifully straight into the top corner and even though the keeper got a hand to it, he could not keep it out.

Watch the goal of the day contender below: