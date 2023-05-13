Video: Eze left all alone by Bournemouth as he fires Crystal Palace ahead

The Eagles were hardly flying at home to Bournemouth, but the visitors to Selhurst Park weren’t offering much either and they left Eberechi Eze completely unmarked as he gave Crystal Palace a first-half lead.

Bournemouth allowed Wilfried Zaha the opportunity to do a Cruyff turn before playing a simple ball into the box that should’ve been cleared.

It fell to Eze who, despite standing just outside the six-yard box and centrally to the goal, didn’t have an opposing player anywhere near him.

Hardly the greatest goal but that won’t bother Roy Hodgson or his players.

Pictures from Viaplay and fubo TV