Video: Eze’s second for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth is a goal of the season contender

It’s hard to know what Roy Hodgson has done to transform Crystal Palace to such an extent, but one of the players who has benefitted from his experience is Eberechi Eze, who hit a goal of the season contender to put the Eagles two up against Bournemouth.
Michael Olise fired a delicious cross-field pass to Eze, who set off towards goal with three defenders near him and five barring his route to goal as he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner.
It was one of those goals that you would happily pay to see.
GOAL | Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth | Ezepic.twitter.com/BsSHUBihki
— VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 13, 2023
EZE'S ON FIRE! ?
?; @peacock | #CRYBOU pic.twitter.com/lsIXYwa3nT
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023
Pictures from Viaplay and NBC Sports Soccer