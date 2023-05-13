Video: Fan favourite Alejandro Garnacho comes off on from the bench to seal the win for United with a brilliant finish

Manchester United’s 18-year-old sensation came on and made an instant impact before securing a win for United with a sensational finish.
Anthony Martial gave Manchester United a lead in the first half and despite creating plenty of chances, Wolves managed to stay in the game thanks to a brilliant performance from goalkeeper Bentley.
But the keeper did not have an answer to Garnacho’s excellent finish after Bruno Fernandes played him through with a great pass. The ball struck the inside of the post before going in much to United fans’ relief.
Watch the goal below:
Reminder: Alejandro Garnacho is ONLY 18. ?
Star in the making at Old Trafford. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JhbfsZSZg4
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023