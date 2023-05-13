Video: Former Tottenham player tries a Paneka in play-off final shootout and immediately regretted

John Bostock, a former Premier League player, suffered an embarrassing moment during the National League play-off final when he missed a Panenka penalty that could have won the game for his team.

Bostock had already made a significant contribution to the game by scoring an 88th-minute equalizer for his side.

However, when it came to the penalty shoot-out, he was entrusted with the responsibility to score the winning penalty, but his cheeky attempt ended up hitting the crossbar, leaving him red-faced. He was visibly upset, seen lifting his shirt over his face in anguish after the miss.

Fortunately for Bostock, his team Notts County managed to win the shoot-out against Chesterfield and secure promotion despite his mistake.

The incident has since garnered attention on social media, with fans sharing clips of the miss.

John Bostock misses the chance to clinch the play-off final shootout, hitting the bar with a Panenka! ? pic.twitter.com/yw3g94tb7d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2023

Bostock, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, will undoubtedly be hoping to put the disappointment behind him and focus on helping his team in their new division next season.