Video: Leeds star scores massive goal vs Newcastle on 250th appearance

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leeds United have taken the lead at Elland Road in their huge clash with Newcastle thanks to a goal from fan favourite Luke Ayling. 

The match is huge for both clubs as the home side look to avoid relegation whilst the Magpies hope to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

It is the relegation-threatened side that have got off to the perfect start as Ayling pounced on a loose ball following a Nick Pope save made after a good Rodrigo header.

The goal is the perfect way for Ayling to celebrate his 250th appearance for the Yorkshire club.

More Stories / Latest News
“Where the hell has that gone?” – Pundit livid with Man Utd following West Ham defeat
European giants keen to sell £30m playmaker to Leeds United
“Really clever” – BT commentator praises what Jurgen Klopp did in recent press conference yesterday

 

More Stories Luke Ayling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.