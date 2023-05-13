Video: Leeds supporter confronts Newcastle’s Eddie Howe with stewards and security nowhere in sight

There were shocking scenes at Elland Road this afternoon as one Leeds United fan managed to lay his hands on Eddie Howe before any security staff or stewards were able to do anything about it.
In a tense and tight game for both sides, a 2-2 draw doesn’t really benefit either, but all of the post-match talk is likely to be about how someone was able to approach the bench without anyone being able to apprehend him.
It would only have taken a moment for the unthinkable to have happened, had he had a weapon on him.
@ST_YZED Eddie Howe V Leeds Fan
pic.twitter.com/w28ARRLv2M
— Yazeed (@BoardWallk) May 13, 2023
Pictures from BT Sport