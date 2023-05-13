Video: Man United loanee Amad Diallo scores spectacular free-kick for Sunderland in Championship play-off semi

Though he’s been out of sight for some while as far as Manchester United are concerned, Amad Diallo gave Erik ten Hag a timely reminder of what he’s all about on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at Championship side, Sunderland, and at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, they entertained Luton Town in the first leg of the Play Off semi-finals.

With Luton leading 1-0, the Black Cats were awarded a free-kick just outside the box.

The ball was rolled short to Diallo, and he didn’t need asking twice as he unleashed a ferocious curling shot which bent into the top corner to send the home fans wild.

Pictures from Sky Sports

