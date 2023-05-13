Video: Man United loanee Amad Diallo scores spectacular free-kick for Sunderland in Championship play-off semi

Though he’s been out of sight for some while as far as Manchester United are concerned, Amad Diallo gave Erik ten Hag a timely reminder of what he’s all about on Saturday.
The 20-year-old has been on loan at Championship side, Sunderland, and at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, they entertained Luton Town in the first leg of the Play Off semi-finals.
With Luton leading 1-0, the Black Cats were awarded a free-kick just outside the box.
The ball was rolled short to Diallo, and he didn’t need asking twice as he unleashed a ferocious curling shot which bent into the top corner to send the home fans wild.
Manchester United fans, you're going to want to see this from Amad Diallo ?pic.twitter.com/kwJlmJwgx0
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports