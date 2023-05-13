Video: Man United loanee Amad Diallo scores spectacular free-kick for Sunderland in Championship play-off semi

Though he’s been out of sight for some while as far as Manchester United are concerned, Amad Diallo gave Erik ten Hag a timely reminder of what he’s all about on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at Championship side, Sunderland, and at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, they entertained Luton Town in the first leg of the Play Off semi-finals.

With Luton leading 1-0, the Black Cats were awarded a free-kick just outside the box.

More Stories / Latest News Richard Keys believes Leeds United were robbed against Newcastle Chelsea manager saga finally at an end as Mauricio Pochettino agrees deal Newcastle fans feel one key decision went against them during 2-2 draw

The ball was rolled short to Diallo, and he didn’t need asking twice as he unleashed a ferocious curling shot which bent into the top corner to send the home fans wild.

Manchester United fans, you're going to want to see this from Amad Diallo ?pic.twitter.com/kwJlmJwgx0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports