Video: Mitrovic scores within seven minutes of his return to action with Fulham

Southampton could certainly have done without Fulham’s Aleksandr Mitrovic scoring within seven minutes of his comeback.

His diving header all but condemned the Saints to relegation from the Premier League, but in truth the hosts only had themselves to blame.

As with the first goal that they conceded, the home defence were at sixes and sevens, allowing the west Londoners to break at pace.

When the ball was crossed in, despite almost being prone on the floor, the striker still managed to guide it home.

After serving his eight match suspension, Aleksandar Mitrovic is BACK on the scoresheet! ?: @peacock | #SOUFUL pic.twitter.com/q0WV4UP8va — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023

Pictures from Arena Sport and NBC Sports Soccer