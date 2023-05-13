Video: One penalty scored and another missed in crazy few minutes during Leeds vs Newcastle

Leeds and Newcastle have offered up a crazy few minutes during their huge Premier League clash as two penalties were taken with different outcomes. 

Leeds took the lead in the match after just seven minutes when Luke Ayling tapped into an open net after a good Nick Pope save.

20 minutes later, the Newcastle goalkeeper was called on again as the England star saved a penalty from Patrick Bamford following a silly tackle from Joelinton on Firpo.

That gave the Magpies some life and just three minutes later, the away side scored a penalty of their own as Callum Wilson slotted the ball into the bottom left.

Both penalties can be seen below.

