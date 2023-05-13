Video: Raheem Sterling scores his first Premier League goal since New Years Day to equalise for Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has scored his first Premier League goal since New Years Day to make it 1-1 against Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea went behind early after Awoniyi scored for Nottingham to give the visitors the lead.

But the former Liverpool and Manchester City man has given Chelsea a hope of a come back with his equaliser in the second half.

Madueke pass the ball to Chalobah who played the ball in from the byline. The pass took a deflection before falling to Sterling who finished it off first time straight to the top right corner.

Can this spark another come-back from Chelsea?

Watch the goal: