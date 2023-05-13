Video: Southampton on the cusp of relegation as Fulham’s Vinicius breaks the deadlock

Today could be the day that Southampton’s relegation into the Championship is finally confirmed, their erratic defending allowing Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius to tap into an empty net.

Only 30 seconds beforehand the Saints had seen Carlos Alcaraz’s goal ruled out for offside, and then the hosts simply appeared to switch off.

A last-ditch challenge was half-hearted at best, and once the ball found Vinicius, he simply couldn’t miss.

Unsurprisingly, it was a goal that silenced most of St. Mary’s, as the grim reality of relegation hit home.

GOAL | Southampton 0-1 Fulham | Carlos Viniciuspic.twitter.com/qE1xXQj2g6 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 13, 2023

Pictures from Viably and fuboTV