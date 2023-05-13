Video: Sterling at the double against Forest as Chelsea turn it around

He hadn’t scored since New Year’s Day against the same opponent before equalising against Nottingham Forest, and just like the London buses that populate the King’s Road, another goal came quickly along for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.
In the first half at Stamford Bridge, the Blues hadn’t exactly got going against a bright and effervescent Forest side that are still in danger of relegation to the Championship.
Frank Lampard’s charges appeared to come out in the second-half with the bit between their teeth, and two quick fire goals from Sterling put them in command of this one.
GOAL | Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest | Sterling (2)

The cutback, the curler into the far corner.
Raheem Sterling take a bow. ?
The cutback, the curler into the far corner.

Raheem Sterling take a bow.

Pictures from ESPN and NBC Sports Soccer