Video: Sterling at the double against Forest as Chelsea turn it around

He hadn’t scored since New Year’s Day against the same opponent before equalising against Nottingham Forest, and just like the London buses that populate the King’s Road, another goal came quickly along for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

In the first half at Stamford Bridge, the Blues hadn’t exactly got going against a bright and effervescent Forest side that are still in danger of relegation to the Championship.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Raheem Sterling scores his first Premier League goal since New Years Day to equalise for Chelsea Video: Southampton on the cusp of relegation as Fulham’s Vinicius breaks the deadlock “I can’t tell” – Erik ten Hag issues worrying update on Man United’s Marcus Rashford

Frank Lampard’s charges appeared to come out in the second-half with the bit between their teeth, and two quick fire goals from Sterling put them in command of this one.

GOAL | Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest | Sterling (2)pic.twitter.com/vGTrXzvcyx — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 13, 2023

The cutback, the curler into the far corner. Raheem Sterling take a bow. ?

?: @USANetwork | #CHENFO pic.twitter.com/UfLrTqDJd7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023

Pictures from ESPN and NBC Sports Soccer