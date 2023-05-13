Journalist Julien Laurens has provided his insight as to why Julian Naglesmann may have snubbed the available Tottenham Hotspur job.

Yesterday, it was reported by Sky Sports News that Nagelsman would not be appointed as the new manager of Spurs.

Speaking to ESPN, Laurens believes that the German was put off by the fact they currently have no Sporting Director and won’t be playing in the Champions League next season.

He stated, “I don’t want to be mean with Spurs, but I think Nagelsmann wasn’t convinced from the beginning by the project, the absence of a Sporting Director, the fact there won’t be Champions League football next season.

“Nagelsmann really wanted a team that could play in the Champions League and challenge for titles, but that wasn’t the case at Spurs, so it was a very long shot at the beginning.”

It will certainly be a blow for Spurs and some of their fans. The 35-year-old is still young in his managerial career but has won the Bundesliga and two German Super Cups in his last job with Bayern Munich.

Had he been appointed at Tottenham, he could’ve learnt, grown and developed as a manager alongside the club which is looking at a rebuild this summer.

Perhaps Nagelsamann has his eyes on another job, his impressive accolades at such a young age could see him as an attractive prospect to many clubs across Europe.

After all, Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new manager this summer and it would certainly be a logical decision from the Ligue 1 side.