West Ham fans were in for a surprise when they spotted Brazilian centre-back Luizao training with the team ahead of their match against Brentford.

The promising young defender was signed on a free transfer in the winter window but has been out of the limelight since then.

However, with West Ham still in the running for the Europa League final, manager David Moyes could rotate his squad for the Brentford game to ensure important players are rested.

This could provide a chance for Luizao to make his first-team debut and impress Moyes, especially with Angelo Ogbonna potentially out due to illness.

West Ham fans had high expectations for Luizao when he was signed in January, and his impressive physical stature could provide the team with a commanding presence at the back.

If he takes his chance, he could become a regular in the starting lineup next season.

With just one game separating West Ham from a place in the Europa League final, fans will be eagerly anticipating any potential team changes ahead of the crucial fixture.