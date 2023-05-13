West Ham United have been linked with a move for the former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time at Marseille in recent weeks and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

According to the Mirror, West Ham need to find a quality replacement for Declan Rice this summer and Guendouzi could prove to be a quality addition.

Rice has been linked with a move away this summer. The England international wants to play for a Champions League club and clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

The report from Mirror claims that Mikel Arteta has made Rice his priority target for the summer transfer window.

Guendouzi has played in the Premier League before with Arsenal and he would be a quality addition for West Ham. However, he has a different skillset to that of Rice and West Ham should look to bring in a defensive midfielder as well.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League midfielder and regular game time at West Ham could help him fulfil his potential. Guendouzi will help West Ham control the tempo of the game and recycle possession.

West Ham are currently fighting for their survival in the top flight and they must ensure their status as a Premier League club in order to sign players like Guendouzi.