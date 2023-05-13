“Where the hell has that gone?” – Pundit livid with Man Utd following West Ham defeat

TalkSport and ITV commentator Sam Matterface has torn into Manchester United after he claimed that they’ve lost the sense of camaraderie that they had earlier in the season.

In Matterface’s opinion, the reaction from the players to the goal they conceded against West Ham United last Sunday was a prime example of this.

Speaking on TalkSport’s Gameday Podcast, Matterface was baffled by the fact that any sense of that previous camaraderie had evaporated from Erik ten Hag’s Man United in recent times.

Erik ten Hag

He stated, “When they came in, Ten Hag, his coaching staff, Benni McCarthy, who’s there as part of the coaching side of the operation. They had to rebuild the confidence in this group and at the beginning of this season, you may have seen them all sort of slapping hands, giving each other fist bumps, high fives, high tens every time they stopped a goal and conceded a corner, for example.

“Because they were sort of trying to get this camaraderie. Where the hell is that gone? Where’s it gone? Because its all just disappeared when David de Gea went and let the goal in [against West Ham]. Everyone just sunk to their knees, hands on heads. As if to say ‘what’s going on here, what have you done? You’ve let us down.’ Get him out of it!”

The Red Devils’ form has started to dip slightly, they’ve only won three of their last six league matches and lost the last two matches.

They’re a point ahead of Liverpool in fifth with a game in hand, so the possibility of Champions League football is in their hands.

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Old Trafford later this afternoon, a victory against Julen Lopetegui’s side would certainly put them in the driver’s seat as Liverpool host Leicester City on Monday.

