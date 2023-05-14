Newcastle United are looking to add more creativity and goals to their side during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, they are looking to sign James Maddison from Leicester City.

Apparently, the Magpies wanted to sign the player during the January transfer window as well but the move did not materialise. The two clubs are currently in talks regarding a summer transfer.

?? After the attempt in January, #Newcastle are still working to sign James #Maddison in the summer. ?? Talks ongoing between #NUFC and #Leicester, with the ??????? player – whose contract expires in 2024 – ready to leave #LCFC at the end of the season. ?? #Transfers pic.twitter.com/Vkzpm62hPs — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) May 13, 2023

Newcastle will now look to sign the player this summer. The 26-year-old has been a key player for Leicester City since joining the club from Norwich City and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

Maddison has 10 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The Magpies need to add more creativity and goals to their side from the central areas. Maddison will add set-piece prowess and technical ability to the side as well.

The 26-year-old England international will be hoping to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a club like Newcastle will be an attractive proposition for him.

The Magpies are currently well-placed to secure Champions League qualification.

Rudy Galetti has now revealed that Newcastle are currently in talks with Leicester City regarding a summer transfer and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement soon.

Maddison has the attributes to thrive at a Champions League-level club and he could transform Newcastle in the final third. His arrival will help create more goalscoring opportunities for players like Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson next season.

The 26-year-old needs to take the next step in his career now and Newcastle certainly have the finances to facilitate a transfer.