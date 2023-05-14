Liverpool to compete with Newcastle and Aston Villa for 25-year-old attacker

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old proved to be an instant hit at the Italian club since joining them last season. He managed to score 27 goals in his debut campaign and helped Roma win the UEFA Europa Conference league.

Although it has been a disappointing campaign for Abraham this year, he has still managed to score nine goals and pick up seven assists across all competitions. The player is now being linked with the move back to the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa are looking to sign the player this summer.

Apparently, the Reds want to sign the former Chelsea striker as a replacement for Roberto Firmino, who will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Abraham could prove to be a decent option to have in the attack, but the 25-year-old is unlikely to be able to replace Firmino’s qualities. The Brazilian is a far superior player technically and his ability to execute multiple roles at a high level makes him very difficult to replace.

Tammy Abraham to Liverpool?
On the other hand, Newcastle will have to add more depth to their attack and Abraham could prove to be a quality backup option for players like Alexander Isak.

Similarly, Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins and they will have to bring in another forward this summer. Abraham has played at Aston Villa in the past and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

