Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for weeks now.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has been in splendid form for Napoli this season, scoring 28 goals across all competitions. He was a key player for the Italian club as they secured the league title after decades.

Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the best young strikers in Europe right now and it is hardly a surprise that Chelsea are looking to sign him. The Blues have failed to find the back of the net consistently this season and they must invest in a reliable goalscorer.

Osimhen is already operating at a world-class level and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), Chelsea are now prepared to submit an offer for him in the summer.

The striker is reportedly valued at around €150 million by the Italian club, and Chelsea are hoping to reduce the asking price by offering two players along with cash. The report claims that Christian Pulisic and Kepa Arrizabalaga could be offered to the Italian club along with some cash in order to sign the Nigerian striker.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli is prepared to accept such an offer this summer.

Osimhen has been an indispensable asset for Napoli this season and losing him would weaken their attack significantly.

On the other hand, Chelsea have strengthened their squad over the last couple of windows but they are still lacking a quality finisher. Someone like Osimhen could transform them in the final third and turn them into genuine title contenders.