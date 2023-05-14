Gary Neville slams Arsenal player for what he did against Arsenal

Sky Sports’ Gary Neville was extremely critical of Jakub Kiwior for his role in Brighton’s opener against Arsenal.

Arsenal suffered a major setback in their pursuit of the Premier League title after a heavy home defeat to Brighton earlier tonight.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side put in yet another dominant performance as they beat Arsenal 3-0 away from home.

Brighton took the lead through Enciso, who scored a free header past Ramsdale after a bizarre moment from Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish centre-half stooped to the ground clutching his foot after Evan Ferguson appeared to stand on his heel and remove his boot. This left Enciso unmarked as he headed in a cross from Pervis Estupinán.

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville, who was commentating the game, expressed his disbelief at Kiwior’s actions, suggesting that as a centre-half, he should have just stood up and let the attack finish.

He said:

‘Kiwior is injured but the fact that he was injured, I mean… He goes down holding his ankle and left Arsenal short in the middle of the box, ”He goes down. Can he not just… I’m scared of saying it. “‘And I’m sure the lads in the studio, Roy [Keane] and Patrick [Viera], might be thinking it and have a bit more to say. ‘If you’re injured you’re injured. But as a centre half, surely you just have to stand up and let the attack finish?

Brighton soon doubled their lead with a lobbed finish from Deniz Undav, following a mistake from the Arsenal defense. Estupinán added a third goal towards the end of the game to secure the win for Brighton.

The result effectively ended Arsenal’s title charge, while Brighton continue their impressive run this season.