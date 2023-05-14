22-year old Premier League defender being eyed by Manchester United

Manchester United are said to be interested in a move for Wolves centreback Nathan Collins as they look for defensive depth this summer.

This rumour comes from Tribal Football, who say that United technical director Darren Fletcher mentioned Collins as a defensive option to Erik ten Hag last summer, but the Dutchman opted to go for Raphael Varane and also Lisandro Martinez, having worked with the latter at Ajax.

Collins is about to complete his first full season at Molineux, with Wolves having signed him from relegated Burnley last summer and it seems as though the Red Devils will be back in for him this summer.

The Irishman slotted in well to his new side and has 29 appearances in all competition to his name this season, but there’s a side to his game that is likely a big reason why United have been long-term admirers of the 22-year old. His injury history.

Collins last missed a match through injury in late 2020 when he was at Stoke City in the Championship which just goes to show his reliability, and with Varane known for having recurring injury problems over the past few seasons, the signing of the Wolves man could be a refreshing one for United.

With Collins being eight years Varane’s junior, United could do a lot worse than move for the young defender as they look for reliable names to help become a footballing force once again.