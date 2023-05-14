James Maddison is expected to leave Leicester City this summer regardless of whether they stay up or not, with Newcastle being tipped as a potential destination for the England midfielder.

The Magpies chased the Foxes star last summer and their interest back then may bare fruit during the upcoming transfer window. Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of Newcastle’s return to Europe next season and should they want Maddison, a fee of £60m is expected to be required.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Maddison has been ‘wowed’ by the atmosphere at St. James’ Park ahead of a potential move.

“I think that James Maddison has been at St. James’s Park and has been quite wowed by the atmosphere, the culture and Newcastle are flying, so they do stand a very realistic possibility,” the transfer expert said.

“I’ve always said many times, because Newcastle’s interest in Maddison dates back to last summer, it will only be this summer when Maddison goes.

“If Leicester go down, it will obviously be definite and there’ll be a tremendous deal to be had. But I think even if they stay up, I expect Maddison to leave Leicester regardless.”