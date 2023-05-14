Chelsea could pose potential transfer threat to Liverpool now that Pochettino deal is nearly done

Chelsea could reportedly turn their attention towards Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister now that Mauricio Pochettino is close to finalising a deal to become their new manager.

The Blues are closing in on hiring the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, and the reporter suggested it could be that a raid on Brighton will soon be on the cards.

Romano mentions a long-standing interest from Chelsea in Moises Caicedo, but also hinted that Pochettino’s fellow countryman Mac Allister could also be one to watch, despite the 24-year-old being in advanced talks over joining Liverpool.

Both Mac Allister and Caicedo have been hugely impressive performers at Brighton, and they won’t want to lose them after also recently having to sell stars like Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma.

Mac Allister has not been a top target for Chelsea up to now, but it seems Romano thinks it could be one to watch, so Liverpool will no doubt hope they can wrap things up quickly.

The Reds urgently need a signing like that as a long-term replacement for struggling stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while they also have Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain facing likely exits as they become free agents this summer.