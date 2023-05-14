Manchester United transfer target would prefer to join two other clubs

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is reportedly keen on staying in Spain with the likes of Atletico Madrid or Sevilla instead of moving to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is a top talent who surely has a big future in the game, and was recently linked as a target for Manchester United in a report from Mundo Deportivo, cited and translated by Sport Witness, though it seems this might not be particularly likely.

According to Todo Fichajes, Fati has interest from the Premier League, but would rather stay in La Liga, ideally with his current club, or with a move to either one of Atletico or Sevilla.

It seems Man Utd will have to look elsewhere if they want to strengthen their attack, though Fati certainly could have been a good option.

Erik ten Hag surely needs to bring in an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Jadon Sancho and Antony, and Fati could have been ideal for that role.

The young Spaniard hasn’t exactly been super consistent himself in recent times, but he’s had his issues with injuries and will surely be a force in the game once he puts those troubles behind him and starts to play more regularly again.