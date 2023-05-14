Arsenal could be given the chance to sign Real Madrid star for just £17.5m

Arsenal could sign Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy this summer for just £17.5m as the La Liga giants look to make changes to their squad.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Real Madrid have already given the green light for the move to happen and the transfer could be completed for just £17.5m.

Mikel Arteta already has Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney for the left-back role, therefore, it is hard to see where Mendy would fit in at the Emirates. The way this move could happen is if the latter leaves and the Scottish star has been linked to clubs such as Newcastle in recent months, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Mendy has fallen out of favour in Madrid having struggled this season with injuries and in his absence, Eduardo Camavinga has stepped up at left-back. Seeing has the French star is a midfielder, it is possible that the La Liga giants sign a new left-back this summer, in addition to some other big signings.

The sale of Mendy will help fund those transfers and Arsenal could benefit as signing the French defender is worth the risk for just £17.5m.